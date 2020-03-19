Global  

Playboy Magazine Ceases Production of Print Edition Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

AceShowbiz Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The magazine founded by late Hugh Hefner in 1953 will have its final printed publication for the year in the U.S. through its spring 2020 issue, and will operate on a 'digital first publishing schedule.'
Playboy suspends iconic magazine after 66 years over coronavirus pandemic

Playboy magazine, founded by Hugh Hefner in 1953, is suspending print production amid the global pandemic, CEO Ben Kohn said Wednesday.
