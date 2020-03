Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Amitabh Bachchan has been doing his bit to spread a word about the Coronavirus outbreak to his millions of followers on social media. Yesterday the veteran actor shared a picture of a hand with the 'home quarantined' stamp, which is a new measure to determine a 14-day isolation for the person. Reports suggested that Amitabh Bachchan has been home quarantined.