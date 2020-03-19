Global  

Ben Affleck Jokingly Demands Ana de Armas' Acknowledgment in Instagram Post

AceShowbiz Thursday, 19 March 2020
The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' actor asks his rumored new girlfriend to credit him for her stunning photos taken during their Costa Rica getaway.
Ben Affleck calls on fans to donate to Feeding America food banks [Video]

Ben Affleck calls on fans to donate to Feeding America food banks

Ben Affleck has called on his fans to help disadvantaged people who are struggling to put foot on the table amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas show off their new relationship in Cuba and Costa Rica [Video]

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas show off their new relationship in Cuba and Costa Rica

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas show off their new relationship in Cuba and Costa Rica

Ben Affleck Jokingly Calls Out Ana de Armas for Not Giving Him Photo Credit on Instagram!

Ben Affleck is calling out Ana de Armas! The 31-year-old Knives Out actress recently took to Instagram to share a whole bunch of photos the 47-year-old actor...
Ben Affleck is Ultimate Instagram BF for Ana De Armas in Costa Rica

Ben Affleck's already got a handle on the Instagram boyfriend lifestyle -- he's happily snapping beach shots of his hot new girlfriend, Ana de Armas!!! The...
aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Ben Affleck Jokingly Demands Ana de Armas' Acknowledgment in Instagram Post https://t.co/VruMLE1f0s https://t.co/adBRotwJgh 21 minutes ago

