Indian-origin actress Indira Varma is coronavirus-positive, 'it's not nice,' she writes

Zee News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Indira Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in 'Game of Thrones', took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Actress Indira Varma tests positive for coronavirus

Actress Indira Varma tests positive for coronavirus 00:36

 Actress Indira Varma has become the second Game of Thrones star to test positive for COVID-19.

Recent related news from verified sources

'Game of Thrones' Star Indira Varma Confirms She Has Coronavirus

Indira Varma is sick with coronavirus. After co-star Kristofer Hivju confirmed he had the virus earlier in the week, the 46-year-old Game of Thrones actress, who...
Just Jared

