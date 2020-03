VSplusonline Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on day 8 of self-isolation: Our lives have completely turned upside down – Tim… https://t.co/ZhbK26oHU4 5 minutes ago VSplusonline New post (Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on day 8 of self-isolation: Our lives have completely turned upside… https://t.co/qfE20X9Q9p 6 minutes ago Filmy Khabri On 8th day of isolation, Priyanka Chopra says they always had people around them and now reality feels crazy : Boll… https://t.co/Ad3h43MvSi 33 minutes ago MSN India ‘Our lives have turned upside down': Priyanka on Day 8 of self-isolation https://t.co/ZVz4Ge9uCG 45 minutes ago mr-jatt-dj.com On 8th day of isolation, Priyanka Chopra says they always had people around them and now reality feels crazy… https://t.co/tMPVETpYrW 55 minutes ago PeepingMoon #PriyankaChopraJonas informs her fans that she and her husband #NickJonas have been in self-isolation for the past… https://t.co/dz3EPmcjzd 1 hour ago Laura Piil-Cerqua ❤ RT @priyankafiles: Priyanka Chopra is repeatedly bringing attention towards #coronavirus and the pandemic. She is urging self isolation, sa… 2 hours ago Sunder Barange Priyanka Chopra is on self-isolation due to coronavirus scare: Our lives have turned upside down https://t.co/mai8A2VuqE 3 hours ago