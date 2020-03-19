Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > From ‘Outbreak’ to ‘Contagion’: What post-apocalyptic movies can teach Seattle about coping with the coronavirus pandemic

From ‘Outbreak’ to ‘Contagion’: What post-apocalyptic movies can teach Seattle about coping with the coronavirus pandemic

Seattle Times Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
A deadly virus spreads, people all over the world are desperate or dying, society as we know it breaks down. You've seen all those post-apocalyptic movies that currently hew a little too close to home. But there are lessons of import to be learned from fictional depictions of pandemic-ravaged societies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Delay Of Armenia's Referendum

Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Delay Of Armenia's Referendum 00:34

 Armenia has postponed its referendum on constitutional reforms. The delay is due to the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across the globe. According to Reuters, the referendum will take place after the pandemic ends. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made the announcement on Monday. The referendum...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What Are 'Mild Symptoms' of Coronavirus? [Video]

What Are 'Mild Symptoms' of Coronavirus?

What Are 'Mild Symptoms' of Coronavirus? The coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Most who contract the disease will experience “mild symptoms,” but..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published
‘Big Brother’ housemates still unaware of coronavirus outbreak [Video]

‘Big Brother’ housemates still unaware of coronavirus outbreak

The German edition of the popular reality show will air a live broadcast on Tuesday, informing the 14 contestants of the global pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus pandemic: Here's how the virus’ outbreak has affected the Indian television industry

Coronavirus pandemic: The outbreak of the deadly virus has led to a huge loss of the television industry with the shoots of so many shows being called off. Check...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Al JazeeraBusiness Insider

'Playboy' Shuts Down Magazine Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Playboy magazine is shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The magazine will cease publication and instead focus on its daily digital growth, Playboy...
Just Jared Also reported by •ReutersCNAFOXNews.comProactive Investors

Tweets about this

BobbiefromIL

Bobbie K @Surgeon_General @realDonaldTrump @AABB @AmericasBlood @RedCross @MilitaryBlood https://t.co/i5b7uqLr5H What will p… https://t.co/yqCzfeCJMb 10 hours ago

BobbiefromIL

Bobbie K @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/i5b7uqLr5H What will patriots say when they find out about “‘Crimson Contagion,’ sim… https://t.co/mvWiBB3Xbl 10 hours ago

NatKitty11

Cherry Boom Boom RT @Slate: In Contagion, a deadly virus jumps from animals to humans-causing widespread panic. What, if anything, should we take away from… 11 hours ago

ArranCrawley

Arran Crawley Just read a draft of -- 'CONTAGION' by SCOTT Z. BURNS A different take on a pandemic than yesterday's 'OUTBREAK'… https://t.co/wVlrBoztwb 11 hours ago

Slate

Slate In Contagion, a deadly virus jumps from animals to humans-causing widespread panic. What, if anything, should we ta… https://t.co/qtkJ7zC6a2 12 hours ago

Nievenegro

I am that... From ‘Outbreak’ to ‘Contagion’: What post-apocalyptic movies can teach Seattle about coping with the coronavirus pa… https://t.co/XX57RM96ye 14 hours ago

Slate

Slate In Contagion, a deadly virus jumps from animals to humans-causing widespread panic. What, if anything, should we ta… https://t.co/1YGH2psrMl 21 hours ago

BoydTschaggeny

Boyd Tschaggeny Blast from the Past: 3/10. Y'all are watching 'Contagion' and 'Outbreak', but you should be watching 'Blast from th… https://t.co/jcCmEIHShb 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.