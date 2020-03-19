Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > WATCH: CNBC Anchor Admits Bill Ackman Stood to Benefit From His ‘Hell is Coming’ Coronavirus Rant

WATCH: CNBC Anchor Admits Bill Ackman Stood to Benefit From His ‘Hell is Coming’ Coronavirus Rant

Mediaite Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman made headlines with his "Hell is coming!" coronavirus rant that one CNBC anchor admitted was "a bit of a conflict" with Ackman's position as an investor looking to buy stocks low.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hedge Fund Heavy Bill Ackman Warns CNBC That ‘Hell is Coming’ in Stunning Interview: ‘America Will End as We Know It’

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman stunned CNBC Wednesday with an intense doomsday economic forecast, and a plea to President Donald Trump's...
Mediaite

Billionaire Bill Ackman urges Trump to issue a 30-day 'spring break' shutdown to quell coronavirus's economic impact

Billionaire Bill Ackman urges Trump to issue a 30-day 'spring break' shutdown to quell coronavirus's economic impact· *A 30-day "extended Spring Break" shutdown is "the only answer" for saving the economy from a significant coronavirus-driven slowdown, hedge fund founder Bill...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BukiWilliams

buki. RT @tommyxtopher: WATCH: CNBC Anchor Admits Bill Ackman Stood to Benefit From His 'Hell is Coming' Coronavirus Rant https://t.co/ZGR5riPW1K… 24 minutes ago

JohnABusinger

John A.Businger RT @tommyxtopher: Conflict aside, why was @BillAckman permitted to***his pants for 28 STRAIGHT MINUTES on national television? https:… 41 minutes ago

tommyxtopher

Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher Conflict aside, why was @BillAckman permitted to***his pants for 28 STRAIGHT MINUTES on national television? https://t.co/ZGR5riPW1K 47 minutes ago

TaylorCope1982

Taylor Cope ⁦Hey ⁦@matt_levine⁩, is a prominent billionaire investor talking up a crisis on TV to drive the market lower secur… https://t.co/KTu4dsoRyr 49 minutes ago

tommyxtopher

Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher WATCH: CNBC Anchor Admits Bill Ackman Stood to Benefit From His 'Hell is Coming' Coronavirus Rant… https://t.co/kbrdNHdHta 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.