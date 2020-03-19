Global  

Vans For Bands Want To Donate Entire Stock To NHS

Clash Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Vans For Bands Want To Donate Entire Stock To NHSWith live music on the wane they want to help...

*Vans For Bands* are seeking to give their entire stock to the NHS.

The company specialise in van hire for touring musicians, and have built a stock of 11 vehicles.

The spread of coronavirus, however, has halted live music in its tracks, meaning that the vehicles are lying empty.

Rather than let them sit around, Vans For Bands want to give them to the NHS for use by staff.

Fantastic for transport, or even for temporary accommodation, the company have even attempted to start an industry wide movement of support for health services.

It's a superb gesture - here's the statement.



Following Tarrant's appearance on BBC News on Tuesday offering our sleeper buses to the NHS we are struggling to find the correct person/dept to contact. Please can you help us by sharing so it gets to the right person. #NHSEngland, #NHSuk, #coronavirusoutbreak @coronavirusuk pic.twitter.com/3eFyb5kKwp

— VansForBandsLtd (@VansForBandsLtd) March 19, 2020

