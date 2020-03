VirginRadioWinnipeg .@OnAirWithRyan - Watch the full Smith family Red Table Talk below! https://t.co/Rydvc9q4ui 1 day ago Dale Crites RT @etnow: "I wanted to do this because in 2008 I made I Am Legend so I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation..." https://t.co/S… 1 day ago WW2 RT @JustJared: Will Smith calls an emergency family meeting due to #coronavirus - watch: https://t.co/alCBLTqF6t 2 days ago Shatta Bandle Will Smith Calls a Family Emergency Meeting Due to Coronavirus – Watch! (Video) https://t.co/gu1g4OdybX https://t.co/2QRc3u4gio 2 days ago Kim Kardashian Will Smith Calls a Family Emergency Meeting Due to Coronavirus – Watch! (Video) https://t.co/FfBfdwyfX4 https://t.co/y3vAtq1TSu 2 days ago Global Connect+ Will Smith Calls a Family Emergency Meeting Due to Coronavirus – Watch! (Video) https://t.co/1gFZjdpBOT https://t.co/V7aJXcCPSE 2 days ago JustJared.com Will Smith calls an emergency family meeting due to #coronavirus - watch: https://t.co/alCBLTqF6t 2 days ago Dizzed.com Will Smith Calls Emergency ‘Red Table Talk’ With Family to Discuss Coronavirus https://t.co/R5xyDNZiSc 2 days ago