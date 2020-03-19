Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out of the Presidential Race - Here's Who She Endorsed!

Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out of the Presidential Race - Here's Who She Endorsed!

Just Jared Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Tulsi Gabbard has dropped out of the race to become the next President of the United States. The Hawaii representative made the announcement on Thursday (March 19), having garnered only two delegates during the Democratic primary contests to date. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tulsi Gabbard “Today, I’m suspending my presidential campaign, and [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race 00:30

 Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has dropped out of the 2020 race. Gabbard announced she was bowing out on Thursday. Business Insider reports she has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. Gabbard ran a controversial campaign. She had contentious relationships with all her fellow candidates and the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Staffers Say It's Time To Reassess Campaign [Video]

Sanders Staffers Say It's Time To Reassess Campaign

Bernie Sanders was dealt three major losses on Tuesday night. Yahoo! News says Sanders’s chances of winning the Democratic presidential nomination became miniscule. The losses have left some of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Trump Predicts Sanders Will Drop Out of the Presidential Race [Video]

Trump Predicts Sanders Will Drop Out of the Presidential Race

President Trump is weighing in on the presidential race. He expects Senator Bernie Sanders to drop out.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out of Presidential Race

The representative from Hawaii, who often defied her own party, announced the end of her campaign and said she would back Joe Biden.
NYTimes.com

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Ends Her Presidential Campaign

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Ends Her Presidential CampaignWatch VideoThere's one less Democrat running for president: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is out of the race.   In the early days of her campaign, the congresswoman...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BradWarthen

Brad Warthen Tulsi shows Bernie how it’s done... “Tulsi Gabbard drops out of presidential race, endorses Biden” https://t.co/FTn7r5due6 22 seconds ago

AmyStan76665994

Amy Stanley RT @JackPosobiec: “I’m not like all the others, I’m different” Tulsi Gabbard suspends presidential campaign, endorses Biden https://t.co… 29 seconds ago

NaquanJames

Naquan James RT @voxdotcom: Tulsi Gabbard’s presidential campaign is officially over https://t.co/K7dQLtPxVD 38 seconds ago

JAMES10GG

JJG, RT @MarkTGeiger1: Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out Of 2020 Democratic Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/VJMemLqF1k 43 seconds ago

AntonioMonegro

Antonio Monegro RT @pittman_george: Maybe she won’t be on Fox anymore. Aww, she looks sad... 🎻 Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe… 45 seconds ago

tod1231

Teri ❤️🇺🇸❤️ #MAGA #KAG2020 #bestpresidentever45 RT @catturd2: Tulsi Gabbard Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Biden. LOL - what a phony! 46 seconds ago

HypaBorea

Alex K. RT @JackPosobiec: Tulsi just endorsed one of the top backers of the Iraq War https://t.co/0sUFoBfEuZ 47 seconds ago

sigstarget

Yolanda Goldberg RT @ROCKONOHIO: Another One Bites the Dust! Adios Tulsi Gabbard ends White House bid https://t.co/Lea0UoKrLg 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.