Suzanne Somers hosts virtual cocktail parties during coronavirus outbreak: 'I highly recommend it'
|
|
Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Suzanne Somers is hosting virtual cocktail parties to help her cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Celebs took to social media for virtual performance
As the coronavirus outbreak forces people to stay at home across the globe, celebrities went online for virtual performancing, hoping to give their audience some entertainment while they are in..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
DMV Makes Changes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
The DMV is canceling driving tests, eliminating extended hours and requiring customers to make an appointment before they come in. Suzanne Marques reports.
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:25Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this