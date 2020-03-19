Olivia Rodrigo Shares Original Song 'Gross' & She Has Some Famous Fans!
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () We are obsessed with every original song that Olivia Rodrigo shares! The 17-year-old actress just posted a new song titled “Gross” and it seems like her famous friends love it as much as we do! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Rodrigo Olivia says she’s been keeping busy writing while in quarantine and [...]
These three kids wrote an original song as a friendly message to stop the spread of Coronavirus. They sang the song while one of them played the piano, stating the importance of staying home, social distancing, and keeping good hygiene.
Duffy shares new song to 'lift spirits' The musician wrote an Instagram post to Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley, to give her permission to play new tune 'Something Beautiful' on the airwaves. Duffy isn't planning..
