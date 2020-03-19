Olivia Rodrigo Shares Original Song 'Gross' & She Has Some Famous Fans!

Global  

Thursday, 19 March 2020
We are obsessed with every original song that Olivia Rodrigo shares! The 17-year-old actress just posted a new song titled “Gross” and it seems like her famous friends love it as much as we do! PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Rodrigo Olivia says she’s been keeping busy writing while in quarantine and [...]
News video: Kids Sing Original Song About Social Distancing and Hygiene to Stop Spread of Coronavirus

Kids Sing Original Song About Social Distancing and Hygiene to Stop Spread of Coronavirus 01:14

 These three kids wrote an original song as a friendly message to stop the spread of Coronavirus. They sang the song while one of them played the piano, stating the importance of staying home, social distancing, and keeping good hygiene. 

