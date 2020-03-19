Peter Whittingham Dead - Soccer Player Dies at 35 After Head Injury
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Cardiff City Football Club has announced the passing of player Peter Whittingham at the young age of 35. “It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. We are heartbroken,” the statement read. The statement continued, “The news of Peter’s [...]
