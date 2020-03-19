Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > WATCH: Trump Riffs on Experimental Coronavirus Drugs, Concludes ‘Could Be a Game-Changer, Maybe Not!’

WATCH: Trump Riffs on Experimental Coronavirus Drugs, Concludes ‘Could Be a Game-Changer, Maybe Not!’

Mediaite Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump at a coronavirus press conference Thursday morning riffed on experimental drugs that could potentially be used to treat those who test positive to Covid-19, the president added that the drugs could be a "game-changer." 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump presses FDA to fast-track potential coronavirus drugs

Trump presses FDA to fast-track potential coronavirus drugs 01:50

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (March 19) called on U.S. health regulators to expedite potential therapies aimed at treating COVID-19 amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, saying it could lead to a breakthrough while a vaccine is still under development. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus National Update: Pres. Trump Approves 2 Existing Drugs For Treatment Of Coronavirus [Video]

Coronavirus National Update: Pres. Trump Approves 2 Existing Drugs For Treatment Of Coronavirus

President Donald Trump says he's pushed the Food and Drug Administration to eliminate barriers to getting therapeutics for coronavirus to patients.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump presses FDA to fast-track potential coronavirus drugs

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called on U.S. health regulators to expedite potential therapies aimed at treating COVID-19 amid the fast-spreading...
Reuters

Trump: 'Remove Every Barrier' to Coronavirus Drugs

President Donald Trump called on U.S. health regulators Thursday to expedite potential therapies aimed at treating COVID-19 amid the fast-spreading coronavirus...
Newsmax Also reported by •FOXNews.comProactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JuliaR___

Julia RT @Mediaite: WATCH: Trump Riffs on Experimental Coronavirus Drugs, Concludes 'Could Be a Game-Changer, Maybe Not!' https://t.co/Se4PxDeEf2 7 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite WATCH: Trump Riffs on Experimental Coronavirus Drugs, Concludes 'Could Be a Game-Changer, Maybe Not!' https://t.co/Se4PxDeEf2 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.