Bella Thorne Signs TV Development Deal With Fox

Thursday, 19 March 2020
Bella Thorne is partnering up with Fox for some new television shows! The 21-year-old actress just signed a TV development deal with the network for both scripted and unscripted content. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne This means that Bella could be working on launching new sitcoms or reality shows on Fox! [...]
News video: Bella Thorne signs Fox deal

Bella Thorne signs Fox deal 01:14

 Bella Thorne has signed a non-exclusive development deal with Fox.

