Bella Thorne Signs TV Development Deal With Fox

Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Bella Thorne is partnering up with Fox for some new television shows! The 21-year-old actress just signed a TV development deal with the network for both scripted and unscripted content. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne This means that Bella could be working on launching new sitcoms or reality shows on Fox! [...]
A man has become one of only 15 people in the world to recover from locked-in syndrome.Shaun Wilde, 44, was in a vegetative state for three months and could only communicate with family and doctors by..