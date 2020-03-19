Global  

Cirque du Soleil lays off performers as coronavirus leads to cancelled shows

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group laid off all its performers on Thursday as social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic forced the Montreal-based circus company to cancel shows.
