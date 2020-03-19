GameStop Tells Employees To Keep Stores Open During Lockdown: ‘GameStop is Classified as Essential Retail’
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () GameStop reportedly told its employees in a company memo to keep stores open no matter what during the coronavirus crisis -- even during a lockdown -- arguing its an "essential retail" company just like supermarkets or pharmacies.
Authorities in New York have ordered a city-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The curfew was put into action on March 16 at 8 p.m. meaning movie theatres, small theatres, nightclubs and commercial gyms will close.
Furthermore, all restaurants, bars and cafes will be limited to...