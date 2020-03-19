Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sen. Intel Chair Richard Burr Reportedly Sold Off $1.6M in Stock Before Dow Tanked, Tipped Off Big Donors to Coronavirus Dangers

Sen. Intel Chair Richard Burr Reportedly Sold Off $1.6M in Stock Before Dow Tanked, Tipped Off Big Donors to Coronavirus Dangers

Mediaite Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Sen. Intel Chair Richard Burr Reportedly Sold Off $1.6M in Stock Before Dow Tanked, Tipped Off Big Donors to Coronavirus DangersTwo reports surfaced Thursday afternoon that painted Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) in the least favorable light. Burr chairs the Senate Intel Committee, and it seems he was privy to classified information about just how dangerous the coronavirus outbreak could be, in the earliest days of the outbreak started in Wuhan, China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: NPR Releases Secret Audio Of Republican Senator Richard Burr Commenting On COVID-19 Weeks Ago

NPR Releases Secret Audio Of Republican Senator Richard Burr Commenting On COVID-19 Weeks Ago 00:36

 NPR on Thursday released a roughly three-week-old recording of Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr telling a group gathered at a private club about how bad the coronavirus crisis was likely to get.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What A Coincidence: GOP Senator Dumped Up To $1.5m In Stock While Downplaying Pandemic [Video]

What A Coincidence: GOP Senator Dumped Up To $1.5m In Stock While Downplaying Pandemic

Senate Intelligence Committee chair and Senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.) sold off a load of stock recently. According to Gizmodo, Sen. Burr sold off between $562,029 and $1.56 million in stock. Burr's..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:52Published
Charles Schwab Financial Planner Weighs In On Stock Market [Video]

Charles Schwab Financial Planner Weighs In On Stock Market

There is no shortage of uncertainty in the market with the coronavirus fears and sharp decline in oil prices. Richard Zak, financial planner with Charles Schwab offers advice for the investor...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:58Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sen. Burr Hits Back at NPR’s ‘Tabloid-Style Hit Piece’: ‘Knowingly and Irresponsibly Misrepresented’ My Speech

Sen. Burr Hits Back at NPR’s ‘Tabloid-Style Hit Piece’: ‘Knowingly and Irresponsibly Misrepresented’ My SpeechSenator Richard Burr hit back at a report published earlier in the day by NPR that cited leaked audio and claimed he had warned private donors of the dire threat...
Mediaite

Sen. Richard Burr sold roughly $1.6M in stock before coronavirus crippled stock market, report finds

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., may have cashed in before the stock market was in free fall due to the coronavirus outbreak,...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Matt79213

Matt RT @RobertFaturechi: NEW: After assuring the public about the government's coronavirus preparedness, Senate Intel chair Richard Burr, in on… 2 seconds ago

MartianMartian4

Martian RT @fred_guttenberg: Republican Senator Richard Burr, the Senate Intel Chair dumped Up to $1.6 Million of Stock After Reassuring Public Abo… 16 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.