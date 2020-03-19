Global  

56% of Californians Expected to Get Coronavirus in Next 8 Weeks, Gavin Newsom Says

Just Jared Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has revealed some very unsettling data about coronavirus. The governor wrote a letter to President Trump and said that health officials in the state expect that 56% of all Californians will be infected with COVID-19 within the next eight weeks. Newsom has requested that the Navy ship USNS Mercy, [...]
News video: Gov. Newsom Suspends State Testing For California Students Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Gov. Newsom Suspends State Testing For California Students Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 00:15

 Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that this year's statewide testing for California's more than 6 million students would be suspended, pending federal approval, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay-at-Home Order to Limit Coronavirus Spread [Video]

Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay-at-Home Order to Limit Coronavirus Spread

Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday evening announced a statewide stay-at-home order to reduce the threat of COVID-19. (3-19-20)

Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay At Home Order Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay At Home Order Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In a Thursday night press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide stay at home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Half of California's population could be infected within eight weeks, Gavin Newsom warns

'In some parts of our state, our case rate is doubling every four days,' governor tells Donald Trump
Newsom executive order allows California to commandeer hotels, motels to house coronavirus patients

Gov.  Gavin Newsom, the California Democrat, released an executive order on Thursday that includes the authority for Sacramento to take over hotels and motels...
