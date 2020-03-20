Cirque du Soleil axes almost all staff as coronavirus leads to cancelled shows

Dougy's Daily Digest Cirque du Soleil axes almost all staff as coronavirus leads to canceled shows - Reuters https://t.co/GaHa3Xhm7r via @skinnergj 1 hour ago

Times of News Cirque du Soleil axes almost all staff as coronavirus leads to canceled shows https://t.co/DwmISMA6gE 2 hours ago

Edmonton Sun Cirque du Soleil axes almost all staff as coronavirus leads to canceled shows https://t.co/gUEygNvj3s 3 hours ago

Zoran Jovanovic RT @ABSCBNNews: Cirque du Soleil axes almost all staff as coronavirus leads to canceled shows https://t.co/AmZlIyH09l #COVID19 3 hours ago

ABS-CBN News Channel Cirque du Soleil axes almost all staff as coronavirus leads to canceled shows https://t.co/YmRmls1PCv #COVID19 3 hours ago

ABS-CBN News Cirque du Soleil axes almost all staff as coronavirus leads to canceled shows https://t.co/AmZlIyH09l #COVID19 3 hours ago

BicycleRob RT @_davidelman: .@Cirque has laid off 95% of its workforce because of the coronavirus pandemic. @MoodysInvSvc today downgraded Cirque's cr… 4 hours ago