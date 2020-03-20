Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million to Support Fight Against Coronavirus
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are donating $1 million to help in the fight against coronavirus. The couple will be donating part of the money to the New York Governor’s Office to buy ventilators and the rest of the money will go to WIN, an organization that runs 11 shelters for women in New York [...]
Nike to Donate Over $15 Million in Coronavirus Support Nike recently announced its pledge of more than $15 million to aid local communities in the fight against COVID-19. The company’s executives personally donated a combined $10 million to various organizations in Oregon, where Nike’s...