Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > From Ajay Devgn to Kiara Advani, B-Town spreads PM's message of Janta Curfew on social media

From Ajay Devgn to Kiara Advani, B-Town spreads PM's message of Janta Curfew on social media

Mid-Day Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and announced a 'Janta (public) Curfew' on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus, Bollywood actors were quick to spread the message on social media.

*Ajay Devgn* further shared the message on Twitter and wrote,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus | PM's 'curfew' call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | PM's 'curfew' call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates 03:50

 From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, to another Covid-19 death in India, here are the top 10 updates regarding the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Modi exhorted people to follow a voluntary 'janta curfew' on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm. His call for greater 'social...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kids Sing Original Song About Social Distancing and Hygiene to Stop Spread of Coronavirus [Video]

Kids Sing Original Song About Social Distancing and Hygiene to Stop Spread of Coronavirus

These three kids wrote an original song as a friendly message to stop the spread of Coronavirus. They sang the song while one of them played the piano, stating the importance of staying home, social..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 01:14Published
Talking parrot offers consoling words regarding the coronavirus [Video]

Talking parrot offers consoling words regarding the coronavirus

Einstein offers some words of encouragement to those frightened by this horrible virus. He begins with "God bless you!" Then he offers some grapes and bread. His message of, "Don't be scared,..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Janta Curfew: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, other celebs applaud PM Modi's initiative to combat coronavirus outbreak

Bollywood celebrities have applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative 'Janta Curfew' in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.
DNA

From call of 'janta curfew' to 'COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force', key takeaways from PM Modi's address to nation

Prime Minister Modi said 'social distancing' has proved to be a powerful weapon against the challenge of COVID-19 and India's experience of 'Janta Curfew' will...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.