Coronavirus patients with diabetes -- like Tom Hanks -- can have more complications

FOXNews.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Tom Hanks' Type 2 diabetes -- which he disclosed in 2013 -- meant he had an underlying condition that could potentially have made contracting coronavirus even more serious for him. 
News video: Tom Hanks gives coronavirus update

Tom Hanks gives coronavirus update 00:45

 'Saving Mr. Banks' actor Tom Hanks has given fans an update after testing positive for coronavirus, as he revealed "symptoms are much the same".

Tom Hanks is 'feeling better every day' after coronavirus diagnosis [Video]

Tom Hanks is 'feeling better every day' after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks is "feeling better each day" after he and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Tom Hanks' sister: He's not great but still OK [Video]

Tom Hanks' sister: He's not great but still OK

Tom Hanks' sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton has said he is "not great, but still OK" after he and wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published

Why people with diabetes, like Tom Hanks, may be at increased risk of coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks said he and his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. He also has diabetes. Here's what that means.
USATODAY.com

Tom Hanks shares health update amid coronavirus scare

Hollywood star Tom Hanks on Wednesday said he and his wife, actor Rita Wilson don't have fever but feel the "blahs" since their discharge from an Australian...
Mid-Day Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust JaredJapan TodayNewsyGothamistMashable

