marizol RT @EJ_Santana: Abel naming his album "After Hours" just made me think of all the times we stayed up after hours vibing..... i miss us. h… 3 seconds ago dad ☭ 🔰 The Weeknd releasing his album "After Hours" just made me think of all the times we stayed up after hours.. just vi… https://t.co/7gxkzQK81y 3 seconds ago YaBoiKerr RT @XXL: REPORT: The Weeknd's new album #AfterHours doesn't have ANY features https://t.co/Yx1ZXYFwl3 4 seconds ago Jasmín RT @_LeBong_: I wanna say sorry for my Weeknd spam, but I’m really not. GO STREAM THE FUCKING ALBUM 🔥🔥👏🏽 @theweeknd #AfterHours https://t.c… 6 seconds ago lourdes 🦋 RT @elroieswvnk: the Weeknd naming his album "After Hours" just made me think of all the times we stayed up after hours vibing..... i miss… 7 seconds ago dαniel m. RT @Genius: the weeknd is finally back with his first album since 2016 🙌😭 #afterhours https://t.co/VpqslyLwSI https://t.co/BFBvWCinBp 8 seconds ago Sydney Rodriguez RT @xotwodame: @theweeknd The Weeknd releasing his album "After Hours" just made me think of all the times we stayed up after hours.. just… 9 seconds ago Jeremy Lagos RT @DailyRapFacts: New music dropping at midnight: The Weeknd - After Hours (album) Mac Miller - Circles DELUXE (album) NLE Choppa - Wal… 13 seconds ago