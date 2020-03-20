Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for COVID-19

Global  

Hollywood star Daniel Dae Kim who featured in 'Hell Boy' is the latest celebrity to have contracted with the novel Coronavirus. The 51-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to inform his fans that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. He announced the news on Instagram by sharing a video.
Daniel Dae Kim, known for his roles on "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0," has tested positive for coronavirus, the actor said on Instagram on Thursday. 
