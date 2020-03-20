Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Simon Rex Was Offered $70,000 to Lie About Meghan Markle & Their Relationship

Simon Rex Was Offered $70,000 to Lie About Meghan Markle & Their Relationship

Just Jared Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Simon Rex says that several British tabloids contacted him and offered him large sums of money to lie about his relationship with Meghan Markle. The 45-year-old actor says that he never actually dated Meghan, but they “hung out” and went on one lunch date. “Nothing happened. We never even kissed. We hung out once in [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Air hostess gets asked if she is Meghan Markle [Video]

Air hostess gets asked if she is Meghan Markle

SWSYmarkle - by Charlotte Penketh-KingAn American air hostess who looks like Meghan Markle has been confusing passengers - and says she gets mistaken for her ten times a DAY.Christine Mathis, 32, is an..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship started out like a fairytale [Video]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship started out like a fairytale

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embark on post-"Megxit" life, it's time to look back at their storybook romance. Relive the romantic ups and downs in this episode of "Hooked Up to Hitched."

Credit: nypost     Duration: 03:39Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.