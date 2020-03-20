'Minions: The Rise of Gru' to Get New Release Date After Coronavirus Crisis Delays Completion

Global  

Friday, 20 March 2020
Bosses at Universal Pictures and Illumination Animation have been forced to ditch the plan to release the '*Minions*' sequel in the summer because of French national lockdown.
'No Time to Die' becomes the first film to delay its release over the Coronavirus outbreak, 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek shares an emotional update about his cancer diagnosis and a brand new look at..

Minions The Rise of Gru Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis:This summer, from the biggest animated franchise in history and global cultural phenomenon, comes the untold story of one 12-year-old's dream to..

Minions: The Rise of Gru won’t be hitting theaters this summer as planned. Universal and Illumination just announced that the film will be pushed back amid...
Universal and Illumination has officially postponed the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the animated family film has been...
