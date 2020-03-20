Nirbhaya case: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu welcome court's judgement

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Justice was delayed, but not denied. The four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case were finally hanged early this morning, March 20, 2020, at Tihar jail in New Delhi. Not only Nirbhaya's parents and family, but the entire country has heaved a sigh of relief thanks to this judgement. It has been a long and excruciating... 👓 View full article

