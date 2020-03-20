Global  

SRK supports PM Modi’s #JantaCurfew

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
PM Narendra Modi urged the citizens of India to observe Janta Curfew on Sunday in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Shah Rukh Khan has come out in support of the move. Sharing his thoughts on self quarantine in time of the health scare, SRK wrote, “It’s imp 2 reduce social interaction 2 minimum. Self Quarantine.The idea of #JanataCurfew on Sunday is a means to this end & we should continue this concept at a personal level as much as we can & more.We need to ‘slow down time’ to arrest the virus spread. Be safe & healthy all.”
