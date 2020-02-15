Joe Lycett responds to Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' video with comedian friends Noel Fielding, Paul Chuckle and Greg James

Twitter Applies 'Manipulated Media' Tag To Video Of Joe Biden This was the first tag of its kind on Twitter, but it's not clear how effective it was; the video had at least 5 million views before being tagged.

Romantic parrot wants a secret tryst with look-alike toy parrot



Einstein truly loves this adorable plushie! It’s so soft and cuddly! Einstein is so funny telling it to be quiet and asking it to step up. Einstein walks in front of the plushie and gives it five.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:43 Published on February 15, 2020