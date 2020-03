Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback photograph of himself from his son Abhishek Bachchan's themed birthday party. In the photograph, Amitabh can be seen dressed as superman and holding a video camera.



"A fancy dress birthday party for Abhishek in his very early years... dress theme 'SUPERMAN'..." the thespian... 👓 View full article