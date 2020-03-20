Poll: 55% Approve of Trump Coronavirus Response Despite High-Profile Snafus

Global  

Mediaite Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Poll: 55% Approve of Trump Coronavirus Response Despite High-Profile SnafusA new poll shows 55 percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic despite continued failures and a steady stream of misinformation from the White House podium.
News video: Donald Trump on coronavirus response: We are going big

Donald Trump on coronavirus response: We are going big 00:46

 President Donald Trump says the U.S. can be "rolling again" quickly after the coronavirus outbreak if "we do this right." Trump made the comments as he opened Tuesday's daily coronavirus briefing at the White House.

President Trump Visited FEMA's Headquarters On Thursday

President Trump Visited FEMA's Headquarters On Thursday

Trump held a conference call with the country's governors to discuss the response to the coronavirus outbreak (1:51). WCCO 4 News At 5 -- March 19, 2020

Trump dispatching Navy hospital ships to New York

Trump dispatching Navy hospital ships to New York

President Donald Trump is dispatching a Navy hospital ship to New York Harbour to support the US' coronavirus response.

Poll: Americans Don't Trust What They're Hearing From Trump On Coronavirus

After the White House downplayed the threat of coronavirus in the last month, the number of Republicans saying it's been blown out of proportion jumped,...
'Stupid beyond even my wildest fantasies': Krugman, Summers, Lagarde ridicule Trump's coronavirus response

'Stupid beyond even my wildest fantasies': Krugman, Summers, Lagarde ridicule Trump's coronavirus response· *Paul Krugman, Christine Lagarde, and Larry Summers ripped into President Trump's coronavirus response on Thursday.* · *"This is stupid beyond even my...
MerelyRight

MerelyRight RT @ABCPolitics: JUST IN: 55% of Americans approve of Pres. Trump's management of the coronavirus crisis, compared to 43% who disapprove, a… 20 seconds ago

ddeco1967

Denise RT @larryelder: RUT ROH! Majority of Americans now say they approve of Trump's handling of coronavirus: poll https://t.co/Y7hNPeWeDW #Tr… 39 seconds ago

BruceChambers

Bruce - #Trump2020 - #MAGA-#Patriot-Conservative Poll: 55% Approve of How Trump’s Handling Chinese Coronavirus Crisis. https://t.co/nCk0eRKxx6 42 seconds ago

tiwhitter

Deplorable By Grace RT @NolteNC: Trump job approval - 53% Approval of corona crisis - 56% https://t.co/UyE4RItNHP 48 seconds ago

Ham6966

Helen RT @John_KissMyBot: First let me say this, Thank God Trump is President and not Hillary !! Poll— 55 % polled approve of Trumps handling o… 1 minute ago

Dash51479692

Dash RT @KFaulders: NEW: In new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 55% of Americans approve of the president's management of the crisis, compared to 43% who d… 1 minute ago

datoader

toad RT @JRinPueblo: Trump Approval Surges For Handing Of Virus Response-In the new poll, 55% of Americans approve of the president's handling o… 2 minutes ago

rgividen

rgividen RT @IminHisbook: Having watched Trump's pressers the past few days I have been more impressed with POTUS each day. He exudes confidence. Th… 2 minutes ago

