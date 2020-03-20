Poll: 55% Approve of Trump Coronavirus Response Despite High-Profile Snafus

MerelyRight RT @ABCPolitics: JUST IN: 55% of Americans approve of Pres. Trump's management of the coronavirus crisis, compared to 43% who disapprove, a… 20 seconds ago Denise RT @larryelder: RUT ROH! Majority of Americans now say they approve of Trump's handling of coronavirus: poll https://t.co/Y7hNPeWeDW #Tr… 39 seconds ago Bruce - #Trump2020 - #MAGA-#Patriot-Conservative Poll: 55% Approve of How Trump’s Handling Chinese Coronavirus Crisis. https://t.co/nCk0eRKxx6 42 seconds ago Deplorable By Grace RT @NolteNC: Trump job approval - 53% Approval of corona crisis - 56% https://t.co/UyE4RItNHP 48 seconds ago Helen RT @John_KissMyBot: First let me say this, Thank God Trump is President and not Hillary !! Poll— 55 % polled approve of Trumps handling o… 1 minute ago Dash RT @KFaulders: NEW: In new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 55% of Americans approve of the president's management of the crisis, compared to 43% who d… 1 minute ago toad RT @JRinPueblo: Trump Approval Surges For Handing Of Virus Response-In the new poll, 55% of Americans approve of the president's handling o… 2 minutes ago rgividen RT @IminHisbook: Having watched Trump's pressers the past few days I have been more impressed with POTUS each day. He exudes confidence. Th… 2 minutes ago