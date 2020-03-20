Coronavirus scare: Kartik Aaryan's monologue on social distancing 'corona bas karo na' impresses Bollywood
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan posted a video on social media in which he urged the Indian people to adhere to social distancing for containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The video went viral on the Internet. Not only netizens, but the actor's monologue also impressed Bollywood. Several celebrities Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun...
As the world reels under coronavirus threat, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan spoke on the importance of social distancing in fighting the deadly virus. So far, India has recorded over 195 coronavirus cases and five deaths. Kartik's 2 minutes 24 seconds-long monologue has become a hit on social media....
The side effects of the pandemic COVID-19 are global and Bollywood too wasn’t spared from its impact. From theatres shut down, awards shows and events moved to movies delayed the effects are just not..
