Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests corona positive - A timeline of her travel history

Zee News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. The singer in a long Instagram post made the revealation. Kanika and her family are in complete quarantine right now, she informed through the post. Social media is flooded with messages for the singer - some showing support for the singer, others a little angry over reports of why she attended parties after her London trip. 
News video: Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus, confirms on Instagram | Oneindia News

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus, confirms on Instagram | Oneindia News 01:38

 BOLLYWOOD SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR HAS CONFIRMED SHE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN LUCKNOW. THE SINGER, KNOWN FOR HIT NUMBERS SUCH AS BABY DOLL, CAME BACK HOME 10 DAYS AGO FROM UK BUT SAYS SHE DEVELOPED THE SYMPTOMS ONLY 4 DAYS AGO. CONFIRMING THE NEWS ON INSTAGRAM, KANIKA WROTE, “HELLO EVERYONE,...

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19 [Video]

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates [Video]

Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 200 on Friday. We bring you top ten national and international updates on coronavirus pandemic. Indian singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive on Friday. Following..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published

Coronavirus pandemic: Baby doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, says, ‘The symptoms had developed only 4 days ago’

According to IANS, the singer had flown down to Lucknow from London a few days ago, and had thrown a lavish party for her friends and family.
Bollywood Life

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Read Her Statement

Kanika Kapoor is speaking out after testing positive for coronavirus. The 41-year-old Indian singer, known for Bollywood hits like “Baby Doll” for the film...
Just Jared


