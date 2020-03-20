Global  

Last orders loom as London's deserted pubs cry out for government action

Reuters India Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The City of London's pubs emptied this week after the government advised people to work from home and avoid socialising, a devastating blow to businesses that have oiled the wheels of professions like finance, insurance and the law for centuries.
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: UK government orders closure of all pubs, cafes and gyms

UK government orders closure of all pubs, cafes and gyms 04:01

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson finally announced that, by the end of today, all cafes, pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants, gyms, leisure centres, nightclubs, theatres and cinemas must close, in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced unprecedented...

Boris Johnson orders pubs and clubs to close as government pledges to cover wages

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered pubs and restaurants across the country to close as the government pledged to cover workers' wages.
SBS


