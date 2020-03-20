|
Demi Moore wishes ex Bruce Willis a happy birthday: ‘Thank you for the three greatest gifts of my life'
Demi Moore wished her ex-husband Bruce Willis a happy birthday by sharing a throwback photo of them with their children to her 1.4 million followers on Instagram.
