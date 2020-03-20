Los Angeles Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma Goes All Out To Help People During Lockdown
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is giving back during this time of hardship. The 24-year-old NBA star will reportedly parter with a Flint, Michigan YMCA to donate meals. Big Facts According to reports, Kuzma is determined to help high school seniors struggling to find food during the coronavirus epidemic. Kuz will work with the […]
The post Los Angeles Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma Goes All Out To Help People During Lockdown appeared first on .
Garcetti said he wanted people to understand that while staying at home is the best weapon to fight the pandemic, he knows that there are people who need to work and get around town, which means using..
Two players from the basketball team Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive for coronavirus. The team was tested after it was confirmed that four players from... Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.com •bizjournals