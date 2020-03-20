Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Weeknd’s AFTER HOURS Album Has Arrived + It’s Packed With Bangers

The Weeknd’s AFTER HOURS Album Has Arrived + It’s Packed With Bangers

SOHH Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Weeknd’s AFTER HOURS Album Has Arrived + It’s Packed With BangersR&B singer The Weeknd has ended the drought. The popular crooner has come through for true fans with his long-awaited After Hours album release. Big Facts Heading into Friday, Weeknd geared up to release the banger-filled release. Once the clock struck 12, the Toronto native delivered on his latest solo effort. The Weeknd’s new album After […]

The post The Weeknd’s AFTER HOURS Album Has Arrived + It’s Packed With Bangers appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Weeknd is Hitting the Road For After Hours Tour, Details on 'Making the Band' Reboot & More | Billboard News [Video]

The Weeknd is Hitting the Road For After Hours Tour, Details on 'Making the Band' Reboot & More | Billboard News

The Weeknd is Hitting the Road For After Hours Tour, Details on 'Making the Band' Reboot & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:55Published
The Weeknd Drops After Hours Worldwide Tour Dates | Billboard News [Video]

The Weeknd Drops After Hours Worldwide Tour Dates | Billboard News

The Weeknd will be hitting the road this summer in support of his highly-anticipated 'After Hours' album, set for March 20.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Why Fans Think The Weeknd's After Hours Album Is a Tribute to Bella Hadid

Repeat after me: The Weeknd's new album is officially here. On Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Grammy-winning performer's fourth studio album was...
E! Online

The Weeknd: 'After Hours' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

The Weeknd‘s new album After Hours is out now! The 30-year-old singer dropped his fourth studio album on Friday (March 20). The 14-track project features his...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

JournoMac

JMac I've found The Weeknd's new album, 'After Hours,' wholly disappointing. A mixture of underwhelming album tracks a… https://t.co/JnR8bUTMBD 8 seconds ago

AnnEunia

Anna RT @Genius: the weeknd is finally back with his first album since 2016 🙌😭 #afterhours https://t.co/VpqslyLwSI https://t.co/BFBvWCinBp 23 seconds ago

alexxx0skyl

alexx RT @doseofnat: The Weeknd naming his album “After Hours” made me think about all the times we stayed up after hours vibing.. I miss us. Her… 32 seconds ago

Natalia19034190

Natalia RT @jayyjaay_: the Weeknd naming his album "After Hours" just made me think of all the times we stayed up after hours vibing..... i miss us… 1 minute ago

Bhut_Xhuma

Money RT @DailyRapFacts: New music out now: The Weeknd - After Hours (album) Mac Miller - Circles (deluxe) NLE Choppa Ft. Roddy Ricch - Walk E… 2 minutes ago

mathewreal

Mateo RT @ThePopHub: The Weeknd's new album "After Hours" is currently #1 on both iTunes and Apple Music in 60+ countries. Additionally, all trac… 2 minutes ago

kerstinpayge

k perèz RT @Antcsz: the Weeknd naming his album "After Hours" just made me think of all the times we stayed up after hours vibing..... i miss us. h… 2 minutes ago

badgalcryss

♒️ RT @HectorG2k: the Weeknd naming his new album "After Hours" just made me think of all the times we stayed up after hours vibing.,.... i mi… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.