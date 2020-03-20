WATCH: Trump Says ‘Deep State Department,’ Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands
Friday, 20 March 2020 () President Donald Trump referred to the U.S. State Department as the "Deep State Department" during a White House press briefing on the coronavirus with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Friday, prompting National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci to bury his face in his hands.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is leading the fight against coronavirus, couldn’t hide... Just Jared Also reported by •WorldNews
President Donald Trump has given New York state the go ahead to start using state labs to test for COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Friday... bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times