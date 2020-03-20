WATCH: Trump Says ‘Deep State Department,’ Prompting Dr. Fauci to Bury Face in Hands

Global  

President Donald Trump referred to the U.S. State Department as the "Deep State Department" during a White House press briefing on the coronavirus with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Friday, prompting National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci to bury his face in his hands.
News video: State Department warns US citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus pandemic

State Department warns US citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus pandemic 01:40

 Developing news coming out of the state department, will impact countless travelers in the next several days. One family is now sharing their experience, and just arrived from Mexico.

