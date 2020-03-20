Global  

Olivia Rodrigo Releases Stunning 'All I Want' Music Video - Watch!

Just Jared Jr Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Olivia Rodrigo just released an absolutely stunning music video for “All I Want!” The 16-year-old actress’ original song was released as part of HSMTMTS earlier this year. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Rodrigo Olivia took to her Instagram to share the exciting news about the video. “ALL I WANT MUSIC VIDEO OUT [...]
