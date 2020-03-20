Rosario Dawson to Star in Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian'? (Report)
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Rosario Dawson is reportedly joining the cast of The Mandalorian. The 40-year-old Sin City actress will appear in the second season of the hit show, playing a fan-favorite character, Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywaler’s Jedi padawan apprentice, according to /Film on Friday (March 20). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosario Dawson The character of [...]
Lost in America Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Lost in America is a feature documentary that follows director Rotimi Rainwater, a former homeless youth, on his 6 year journey to shine a..