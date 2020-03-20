Global  

Ariana Grande Seeks Restraining Order Against Fan Behind Alleged Trespassing

E! Online Friday, 20 March 2020
Ariana Grande is seeking a temporary restraining order against a man who was arrested for allegedly trespassing on her property, E! News can confirm. The 26-year-old pop star filed the...
News video: Ariana Grande fan arrested for alleged trespassing

Ariana Grande fan arrested for alleged trespassing 00:44

 A fan of Ariana Grande has been arrested at her home, after allegedly trying to deliver a love letter to the singer.

