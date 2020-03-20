Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The United Kingdom is closed: Johnson shutters pubs and restaurants

The United Kingdom is closed: Johnson shutters pubs and restaurants

Reuters India Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively closed down the United Kingdom on Friday, ordering pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors in a bid to slow down the accelerating spread of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: PM Johnson tells cafes, pubs and restaurants to close

PM Johnson tells cafes, pubs and restaurants to close 01:09

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively closed down the UK on Friday, ordering pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors in a bid to slow down the accelerating spread of the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EdemAsuquo3

Edem Asuquo RT @savndaniel: COVID-19: Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively closed down the United Kingdom on Friday, ordering pubs, restaurants, t… 14 minutes ago

savndaniel

Savn Daniel COVID-19: Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively closed down the United Kingdom on Friday, ordering pubs, restau… https://t.co/IELX4ETGDM 26 minutes ago

MusicalElo

Elodie 🇫🇷🇪🇺 RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson orders all pubs, restaurants, theaters, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors in a bid to… 35 minutes ago

TrailersNowGA

TravisNorris Read this: "The United Kingdom Is Closed: Johnson Shutters Pubs and Restaurants" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/oSAh2a7Lq0 58 minutes ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS The United Kingdom is closed: Johnson shutters pubs and restaurants - Reuters The United Kingdom is closed: Johnso… https://t.co/6OW9GfFtMM 1 hour ago

newstypec

ワールドニュース＆地震速報 The United Kingdom is closed: Johnson shutters pubs and restaurants - Reuters The United Kingdom is closed: Johnso… https://t.co/VTpuJIK3qs 2 hours ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ The United Kingdom is closed: Johnson shutters pubs and restaurants – Reuters https://t.co/vIVjvDIwVI 2 hours ago

DJSiri

DJS RT @TruNews: Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively closed down the United Kingdom on Friday, ordering pubs, restaurants, theaters, cinem… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.