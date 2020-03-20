The United Kingdom is closed: Johnson shutters pubs and restaurants

Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively closed down the United Kingdom on Friday, ordering pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors in a bid to slow down the accelerating spread of the coronavirus.

