Kate Middleton & Prince William Meet the People Working on Frontlines of Virus Outbreak

Just Jared Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Kate Middleton and Prince William have met with some of the people who are working on the frontlines to help the citizens of London throughout this trying time. The royal couple visited the London Ambulance Service 111 control room to meet with staff who have been taking NHS calls from the public on Thursday (March [...]
Kate Middleton has taken Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s final exit ‘badly,’ insider claims

Kate Middleton is reportedly already feeling the loss of her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.
FOXNews.com

Royal Source Reveals Why Duchess Kate Middleton Was 'Uncharacteristically Glum' at Royal Reunion Event

There has been a whole lot of talk about Duchess Kate Middleton and what happened when she was in the same room as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the first...
Just Jared


