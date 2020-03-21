Global  

Cornavirus outbreak: Anupam Kher self-quarantines on returning from New York

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who flew down from New York to India on Saturday, has decided to self-quarantine himself amid the coronavirus outbreak. "Finally landed in Mumbai from NY after four months. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely and competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona...
