Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > British Tabloids Tried to Bribe Meghan Markle's Former Co-Star to Lie About Dating the Duchess

British Tabloids Tried to Bribe Meghan Markle's Former Co-Star to Lie About Dating the Duchess

AceShowbiz Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Simon Rex shares that some British tabloids reached out to him following reports which states that he 'ruined his chances' with her after she discovered he was allegedly an adult film star.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Actor says tabloid offered him 'a lot of money' to lie about Meghan Markle

Actor says tabloid offered him 'a lot of money' to lie about Meghan Markle 01:19

 When news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down from their royal duties broke, people were shocked. Markle specifically faced a great deal of scrutiny from British tabloids, . specifically in regards to her relationship with her father and her romantic history with other men...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.