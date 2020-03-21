Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas release new video for fans amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare - Watch

Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas release new video for fans amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare - Watch

Zee News Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Nick Jonas posted the video on his Instagram account and it carried a strong message for all. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Prince William Releases Video Message Amid Coronavirus

Watch: Prince William Releases Video Message Amid Coronavirus 00:58

 Prince William released a video message.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates [Video]

Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 200 on Friday. We bring you top ten national and international updates on coronavirus pandemic. Indian singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive on Friday. Following..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published
COVID-19 effect: Priyanka calls it 'insane' on Day 8 of isolation [Video]

COVID-19 effect: Priyanka calls it 'insane' on Day 8 of isolation

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas have been in self-isolation for eight days now. #coronainindia #coronainindiacoronavirus #coronavirusodiasong #coronavirusalert..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:35Published

Recent related news from verified sources

PC-Nick share a video, ask fans to take care

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to their social media handles recently to share a video where they are seen asking their fans to be safe and help each other...
IndiaTimes

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her stay at home in time of coronavirus, courtesy hugs from Nick Jonas' pet Gino

Priyanka Chopra just shared an image of her enjoying her stay in their Los Angeles house, courtesy Nick Jonas' pet Gino The German
DNA


Tweets about this

seoraval

VB WEB AND SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas release new video for fans amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare – Watch https://t.co/rTidhfiyVj 1 hour ago

gonzalez50505

Dennis Gonzalez Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas release new video for fans amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare – Watch https://t.co/SUqEQKrw1k 1 hour ago

maria0000141

Maria Garcia Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas release new video for fans amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare – Watch https://t.co/Ulya63VMmK 1 hour ago

smith0000121

James Smith Entertainment News: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas release new video for fans amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare – Watch https://t.co/PK5RZ2XvVY 1 hour ago

RuplalK26635211

Ruplal Kumar RT @ZeeNews: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas release new video for fans amid #coronavirus #COVID2019 scare - Watch https://t.co/VDMsO5vtSO 1 hour ago

Mansi87261264

Alia RT @PeepingMoon: #KareenaKapoorKhan reveals what she wishes to steal from #PriyankaChopraJonas, #AliaBhatt and #DeepikaPadukone @KareenaO… 1 hour ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas release new video for fans amid #coronavirus #COVID2019 scare - Watch https://t.co/VDMsO5vtSO 1 hour ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #KareenaKapoorKhan reveals what she wishes to steal from #PriyankaChopraJonas, #AliaBhatt and #DeepikaPadukone… https://t.co/Kv6p5iQ9NT 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.