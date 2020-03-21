Emily Ratajkowski Shares Her Morning Routine While Social Distancing

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Emily Ratajkowski holds onto her pup Colombo‘s leash while taking him for a walk in New York City on Friday (March 30). The 28-year-old model was joined by husband Sebastian Bear-McClard during their outing for the day. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski Later on, Emily shared her morning routine with fans, [...] 👓 View full article

