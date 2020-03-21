Global  

Has Amala Paul tied the knot with Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh?

Mid-Day Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
South star Amala Paul has been making waves with her work in the regional film industry, and also in the digital space. The actress has been roped in for Mahesh Bhatt's maiden digital outing. Things sure seem to be looking good for Amala, and now the actress has surprised her fans by tying the knot in a secret ceremony with her...
Amala Paul ties the knot with singer Bhavinder Singh?


Indian Express

Amala Paul gets hitched secretly?

Actress Amala Paul has apparently tied the knot with Bhavninder Singh recently.
IndiaTimes


