Ben Affleck Heads To Spend Time With His Kids at Ex Jennifer Garner's Home

Just Jared Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Ben Affleck walks up a hill towards ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s home in Los Angeles on Friday (March 20). The 47-year-old actor came around to spend some time with his kids during the shelter at home order put in place. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck Just the day before, Ben was spotted [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Garner Takes a Walk With Her Kids Before Ben Affleck Arrives To Spend Time With Them

Jennifer Garner heads out on a walk around her neighborhood in Los Angeles on Tuesday (March 17). The 47-year-old actress was joined by her 11-year-old daughter,...
Just Jared

Jennifer Garner Finds It Hard to Get Parents to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The ex-wife of Ben Affleck voices her frustration when speaking to late night host Jimmy Fallon about social distancing practice in a bid to prevent the spread...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just Jared

